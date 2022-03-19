COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.82 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 18 has inoculated 15,82,82,303 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,31,379 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,72,63,925 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,06,809 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,62,473 received their second dose. 10,13,735 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,83,370 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,79,116 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,172 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,193 of them have got their second dose. 3,15,803 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,326 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,92,099 got their second dose. 3,34,661 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.



As many as 44,950 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday, March 18, recorded 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,680. Besides, 3 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,765.

394 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,22,754. The recovery rate in the state is 98.10%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Out of 7,88,85,405 laboratory samples 78,72,203 have been tested positive (09.98%) for COVID-19 until today.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:09 PM IST