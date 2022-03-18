COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.82 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 17 has inoculated 15,82,47,658 people.

As per the state government data, 4,88,28,648 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,72,46,524 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,06,129 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,59,174 received their second dose. 10,12,840 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,82,782 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,77,646 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,170 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,86,130 of them have got their second dose. 3,15,685 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,323 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,91,903 got their second dose. 3,34,521 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.



#Covid_19 vaccination on March 17 in Maharashtra

147511 in 7921 sessions

Cumulative 158247658

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/9KDfYwPqeO — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 18, 2022

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 73 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the city rose to 10,57,457, while death toll remained unchanged at 16,693.

Mumbai has not recorded a new coronavirus-related death on 15 days this month.

New daily cases have been below 100 since March 2.

On Wednesday, Mumbai had logged 44 new cases and one death.

There was a slight rise in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday as nearly 13,000 more tests were carried out during the day, said a civic official.

As many as 28,595 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the tally to 1,64,25,832.

The case positivity rate is 0.002 per cent.

With 64 patients recovering on Thursday, the tally of recoveries rose to 10,37,557.

The city's rate of recovery is 98 per cent.

The caseload doubling period of Mumbai has now improved to 15,993 days, while the growth rate of cases between March 10 to 16 was 0.005 per cent.

Presently, Mumbai has 323 active COVID-19 patients.

Of new patients, 93 per cent or 68 out of 73 were asymptomatic.

In the last 24 hours, only five patients were hospitalised and none required oxygen support.

Also, only 87 of total 28,437 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients are occupied in the city.

The metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month.

On January 7, 2022, during the third wave, Mumbai had reported its highest-ever 20,971 cases.

(With agency inputs)

