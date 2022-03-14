COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.76 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 13 has inoculated 15,76,48,134 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,97,602 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,69,72,181 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,01,291 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,08,02,498 received their second dose. 9,84,781 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,69,129 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 22,17,779 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,140 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,784 of them have got their second dose. 3,11,314 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,305 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,91,172 got their second dose. 3,29,234 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 251 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 78,71,202, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,752 with no fresh fatality due to the viral infection, an official said.

The active tally in Maharashtra stood at 2,524, he added.

Pune and Mumbai cities recorded 57 and 44 fresh infections, respectively, while the Pune administrative circle, which also comprises Solapur and Satara districts, added 88 cases to the tally, he said. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw 81 new cases during the day.

Maharashtra health department data showed that 448 people were discharged during the day, taking the recovery count to 77,20,992, which is 98.09 per cent of the overall caseload.

It also revealed that the fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent. A total of 55,277 tests were conducted during the day, taking the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra to 7,86,45,510.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 251; New deaths: 0; Active cases: 2,524; New tests conducted: 55,277.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 03:25 PM IST