COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.67 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 6 has inoculated 15,67,64,167 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,53,794 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,65,77,571 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,94,774 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,22,003 received their second dose. 9,51,979 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,38,678 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 20,48,397 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,119 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,341 of them have got their second dose. 3,05,455 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,260 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,308 got their second dose. 3,20,924 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 7 in Maharashtra

227332 in 8576 sessions

Cumulative 156764167

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/onHKxQbYOr — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 8, 2022

Maharashtra on Monday reported 225 coronavirus cases, the lowest after April 18, 2020, and zero fatality, a health official said.

With the fresh infections, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,69,038 and the toll to 1,43,740.

On March 2 also Maharashtra had reported zero fatalities due to COVID-19.

The state had recorded 362 coronavirus cases and three fatalities on Sunday.

"Maharashtra reported 225 daily COID-19 cases today, lowest since April 18, 2020, and zero fatalities," Maharashtra health surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,742 active cases.

The total number of recoveries post COVID-19 infection in the state now stands at 77,17,823. The recovery rate in the state is 98.08 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the state health department said.

Mumbai recorded 38 new cases and Pune city 29.

Of the eight administrative circles in Maharashtra, Pune recorded 68 cases, followed by Mumbai (59), Nashik (53), Nagpur (13), Aurangabad and Latur (nine), Kolhapur (eight), and Akola (six).

With 32,854 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 7,83,14,109.

"Currently 28,975 people are in home quarantine and 589 people are in institutional quarantine," the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases 225, fatality 0, active cases 3,742, tests conducted 32,854.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:17 PM IST