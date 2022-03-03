COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.59 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 2, has vaccinated 1,57,911 in 6,849 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on March 3, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,59,74,603 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,14,069 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,62,40,715 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,89,418 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,59,965 received their second dose. 9,22,019 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,08,400 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 18,65,009 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,093 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,020 of them have got their second dose. 3,00,045 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,231 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,614 got their second dose. 3,13,555 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on March 2 in Maharashtra

157911 in 6849 sessions

Cumulative 155974603

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/OC20XXYiAf — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 3, 2022

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 544 new COVID-19 cases, including 38 caused by the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally of infections to 78,66,924, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,43,706, a health department official said.

He said 37 Omicron cases were reported from Pune and one from Aurangabad, which increased the count of infections due to the new variant to 4,771, of which 4,629 have already been discharged.

The official said 9,382 samples were sent for genome sequencing, and results of 8,480 have arrived while that of 902 are awaited.

A state health department bulletin said 1,007 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 77,13,575, leaving the state with 5,643 active cases.

It said Mumbai recorded 100 new cases while the addition to the tally in Pune city was 69.

Of the eight administrative circles, Pune region recorded 194 cases, Nashik 99, Akola and Nagpur 28 each, Kolhapur 15, Latur eight and Aurangabad nine.

It said 1,53,349 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state to 7,80,03,848.

As many as 45,422 people are in home isolation and 660 in institutional quarantine.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Maharashtra Budget Session: Guv B S Koshyari winds up address amid slogan shouting by legislators

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:52 AM IST