COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.57 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 28, has, as of 7 am on March 1, inoculated 15,57,72,559 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,02,123 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,61,48,896 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,88,078 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,46,784 received their second dose. 9,14,267 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 3,601,069 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 18,20,947 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,087 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,927 of them have got their second dose. 2,98,572 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,224 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,381 got their second dose. 3,11,696 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 407 fresh COVID-19 cases and four fatalities due to the infection, taking the tally to 78,65,707 and the toll to 1,43,701, an official said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 782 cases and two fatalities.

The Omicron tally in Maharashtra now stands at 4,629, of which 4,456 patients have already been discharged, he added.

"Until now, 9,382 samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Of these, results of 8,333 patients have been received, while 1,049 results are awaited," he informed.

As per data made available by the state health department, Mumbai recorded 73 fresh cases and Pune city 45, with both maintaining a clean slate in the fatality segment.

It said that, of the eight administrative circles of the state, Pune recorded 117 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai 113, Nashik 82, Nagpur 26, Latur 19, Aurangabad 18, and 16 each in Kolhapur and Akola.

Pune region and Latur recorded two deaths each due to COVID-19, the official said, adding that the state fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Data showed that Maharashtra is left with 6,663 active cases, while 50,250 tests in the last 24 hours had taken the total number of samples examined so far to 7,78,75,104.

The discharge of 967 people in the last 24 hours increased the recovery count to 77,11,343, which is 98.04 per cent of the caseload, he said.

State health department data revealed that 1,32,886 people are in home isolation and 653 in institutional quarantine currently.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 11:00 AM IST