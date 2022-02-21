COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.37 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 20, has vaccinated 27,214 in 2,568 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 21, has inoculated 15,37,37,294 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,00,310 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,53,80,354 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,76,467 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,05,35,310 received their second dose. 8,50,224 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,91,303 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 11,47,389 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,036 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,254 of them have got their second dose. 2,87,511 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,166 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,87,674 got their second dose. 2,95,131 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday, February 20, recorded 1,437 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 16,422. Besides, 6 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,451.

3,375 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,94,439. The recovery rate in the state is 97.91%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 2,04,942 people are in home quarantine and 1,068 people are in institutional quarantine.

