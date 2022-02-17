COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.30 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 16, has vaccinated 2,62,936 in 8,534 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 17, has inoculated 15,30,32,921 people.

As per the state government data, 4,85,57,171 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,50,96,732 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,70,208 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,04,85,748 received their second dose. 8,17,464 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,60,809 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 9,78,329 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,014 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,83,814 of them have got their second dose. 2,81,028 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,134 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 21,49,134 got their second dose. 2,85,521 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday, February 15, recorded 2,831 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 30,547. Besides, 35 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,451.

8,695 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,69,772. The recovery rate in the state is 97.73%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 3,14,531 people are in home quarantine and 1,544 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 456 new cases.

Meanwhile, 351 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 280 patients have been reported by Indian Institute of Science, Education & Research and 71 patients have been reported by B J Medical College. Till date, a total of 4345 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:01 AM IST