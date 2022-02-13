COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.21 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 12, has, as of 7 am on February 13, Maharashtra, inoculated 15,21,38,216 people.

As per the state government data, 4,84,93,406 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,47,29,932 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,61,482 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,04,15,929 received their second dose. 7,61,938 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,22,748 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 8,07,719 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,979 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,83,224 of them have got their second dose. 2,73,093 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,089 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,85,166 got their second dose. 2,72,912 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,359 new coronavirus cases, over a thousand less than the day before.

The state also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths in last 24 hours, the health department said in a release issued in the evening.

The caseload in Maharashtra increased to 78,39,447 while death toll reached 1,43,387.

The recovery count rose to 76,39,854 after 12,986 patients were discharged or recovered at home during the day.

The number of active cases fell to 52,238.

The state in the last 24 hours reported 237 cases of the Omicron variant. Barring 11 cases from Pune city, all these cases were reported from Mumbai.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to 97.45 per cent.

Currently, 3,13,457 people are in home isolation and another 2,387 in institutional quarantine.

With 1,33,156 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,63,02,782.

The positivity rate (number of cases found per 100 tests) is 10.27 per cent.

The Pune administrative region recorded 1,207 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nashik region (681), Nagpur (697), Mumbai (675), Akola (527), Aurangabad (141), Kolhapur (254) and the Latur region (177).

Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of 32 deaths, 12 were reported from the Mumbai region, three from Nashik, four from Pune, six from Kolhapur, five from Latur, two from Nagpur while Aurangabad and Akola regions reported zero coronavirus deaths.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,39,447; new cases 4,359; death toll 1,43,387; recoveries 76,39,854; active cases 52,238; total tests 7,63,02,782.

(With agency inputs)

Sunday, February 13, 2022