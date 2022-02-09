COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.06 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 8, has vaccinated 4,65,970 in 9,742 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 9, Maharashtra has inoculated 15,06,74,673 people.

As per the state government data, 4,83,89,380 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,41,73,910 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,48,936 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,03,86,463 received their second dose. 6,49,979 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 33,31,351 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 4,01,088 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,922 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,440 of them have got their second dose. 2,58,470 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,016 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,94,275 got their second dose. 2,49,340 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 8 in Maharashtra

465970 in 9742

Cumulative 150674673

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/wiGaZInID1 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 9, 2022

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,107 new coronavirus cases, 329 less than the day ago, and 57 fresh deaths linked to the infection, while 16,035 more patients recovered from the disease, the state health department said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 78,16,243, while the death toll jumped to 1,43,155, the department said in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 75,73,069 after 16,035 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 96,069 active cases.

On Monday, the state had recorded 6,436 new cases and 24 fatalities.

According to the department, till date, a total of 3,334 patients infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 2,023 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state is 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate is 96.89 per cent, it said.

Currently, 6,39,490 people are in home isolation and another 2,412 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

With 1,13,622 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of swab samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,57,68,634, it said.

Maharashtra's daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 5.4 per cent.

The Pune administrative region recorded 2,136 new cases, followed by Nashik (1,048), Nagpur (1,033), Mumbai (868), Akola (360) Aurangabad (250), Kolhapur (229) and the Latur region (183), the bulletin said.

Each administrative region consists of multiple districts.

Of the 57 fatalities, the Pune region reported 35 followed by nine in Mumbai region, four each from Nagpur and Nashik regions, three from Latur, one each from Kolhapur and Aurangabad regions.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,16,243; fresh cases 6,107; death toll 1,43,155; recoveries 75,73,069; active cases 96,069; total tests 7,57,68,634.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Was asked for help in toppling Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut writes to Vice President Naidu

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 11:44 AM IST