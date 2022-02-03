COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.89 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 2, has vaccinated 3,35,569 in 9,536 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 3, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,89,06,949 people.

As per the state government data, 4,82,50,394 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,35,43,765 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,32,313 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,02,19,351 received their second dose. 5,10,635 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 32,20,634 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 64,557 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,871 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,81,011 of them have got their second dose. 2,39,758 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,918 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,80,762 got their second dose. 2,23,360 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday, February 2, recorded 18,067 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,73,221. Besides, 79 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,784.

36,281 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 74,33,633. The recovery rate in the state is 95.87%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.

Currently, 97,34,17 people are in home quarantine and 2,617 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2407 new cases.

Meanwhile, 113 cases of the Omicron variant were reported today. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3334. Out of these, 1,701 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:30 AM IST