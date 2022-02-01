COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.82 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 31, has vaccinated 3,29,845 in 10,075 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 1, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,82,59,905 people.

As per the state government data, 4,81,78,160 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,32,82,852 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,23,719 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,01,70,784 received their second dose. 3,76,689 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 31,63,783 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,832 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,80,399 of them have got their second dose. 2,31,125 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,874 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,79,389 got their second dose. 2,11,463 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities due to the infection, the state health department said.

The latest additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 22,444 COVID-19 cases and 50 fatalities.

With 91 new Omicron cases being detected on Monday in Maharashtra, the tally of such infections went up to 3,221, the department said. Out of these cases, 1,682 patients have recovered so far.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 10:55 AM IST