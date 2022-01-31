COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.793 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 30, has vaccinated 28,432 in 2,877 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 31, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,79,30,060 people.

As per the state government data, 4,81,37,565 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,31,43,004 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,19,050 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,01,44,954 received their second dose. 4,38,391 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 31,31,914 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,814 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,80,118 of them have got their second dose. 2,26,523 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,858 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,78,962 got their second dose. 2,05,114 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 22,444 new coronavirus positive cases, which increased its caseload to 77,05,969, while 50 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count to 1,42,572, the health department said.

Of the new patients, five were found infected with the Omicron variant of the virus. All of them are from Pune city, it said.

A total of 39,015 patients recuperated during the day, which pushed the recovery figure to 73,31,806, the department said in a statement.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.14 per cent and there are now 2,27,711 active cases.

As 1,68,968 people were tested during the day, the cumulative test count rose to 7,45,02,688.

So far, 3,130 Omicron variant cases have been reported in the state, it said.

Mumbai city reported 1,160 cases new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths. With this, its overall case count increased to 10,44,712 and death toll to 16,612.

Mumbai region, which comprises the mega city and its satellite townships, logged 2,801 cases and 15 deaths.

Nashik division reported 2,292 cases, Pune division 8,518 cases, Kolhapur division 1,168 cases, Aurangabad division 976 cases, Latur division 1,041 cases, Akola division 1,121 cases, Nagpur division 4,527 cases.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 77,05,969, new cases 22,444, death toll 1,42,572, recoveries 73,31,806, active cases 2,27,711, tests so far 7,45,02,688.

