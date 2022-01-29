COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.76 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 28, has vaccinated 3,29,251 in 10,145 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 29, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,76,31,485 people.

As per the state government data, 4,80,98,677 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,30,21,073 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,14,845 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,01,23,945 received their second dose. 3,76,689 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 30,97,258 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,794 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,79,879 of them have got their second dose. 2,20,252 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,823 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,78,562 got their second dose. 1,98,066 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

New cases declined by 477 compared to the day before. On Thursday, the state had recorded 25,425 cases besides 42 fatalities.

The caseload on Friday rose to 76,55,554 and death toll reached 1,42,461.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

As many as 45,648 patients were discharged, taking the number of recovered patients to 72,42,649.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.61 per cent.

There are 2,66,586 active cases in the state.

All 110 new Omicron cases were reported from Pune city.

Pune city recorded 3,377 new coronavirus cases, Nagpur city 2,161, Pimpri Chinchwad twin township 2,099, Nashik city 1,720 and Mumbai reported 1,312 cases.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 8,372 cases, Nagpur circle 4,744, Nashik 4,236, Mumbai 3,132, Aurangabad 1,608, Latur 994, Kolhapur 983, Akola circle 879

Pune circle recorded 40 deaths during the day, followed by Mumbai (30), Nashik (13), Kolhapur (eight), Latur (four deaths). Akola and Nagpur circles reported three fatalities each while Aurangabad circle recorded two fatalities.

As many as 1,50,900 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally to 7,41,63,858.

Currently 14,61,370 people are in home quarantine and 3,200 people are in institutional quarantine.

New cases: 24,948; Total cases: 76,55,554; New fatalities: 103; Total deaths: 1,42,461; Active cases: 2,66,586.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:39 AM IST