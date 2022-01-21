COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.52 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 20, has vaccinated 4,51,018 in 10,848 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 21, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,52,32,458 people.

As per the state government data, 4,77,97,947 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,20,36,617 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,82,989 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 99,37,651 received their second dose. 1,38,311 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 28,26,480 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,707 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,78,027of them have got their second dose. 1,75,497 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,684 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,75,040 got their second dose. 1,45,562 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 20 in Maharashtra

451018 in 10848 sessions

Cumulative 145232458

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/sOxdrVwh56 — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 21, 2022

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 46,197 fresh coronavirus cases, including 125 Omicron infections, and 37 more deaths, the health department said.

The daily tally was 2,500 more than a day ago, when the state had reported 43,697 cases.

The department said 52,025 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 69,67,432.

It said, "46,197 new cases in the state today. Thirty-seven COVID-19 deaths reported in the state today." Currently, 24,21,501 people are in home quarantine and another 3,391 in institutional quarantine.

On Omicron, the department said, "Today, 125 patients with Omicron infections have been reported in the state. Of these, 87 have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research and 38 have been reported by the National Chemical Laboratory (where genome sequencing of swab samples was done)."

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:59 AM IST