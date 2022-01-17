COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.31 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 16, has vaccinated 67,922 in 3,560 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 17, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,31,55,328 people.

As per the state government data, 4,74,92,413 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,12,11,848 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,31,52,042 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 97,78,830 received their second dose. 88,456 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 25,19,720 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,674 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,76,550 of them have got their second dose. 1,35,187 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,643 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,72,209 got their second dose. 1,02,104 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 16 in Maharashtra

67922 in 3560 sessions

Cumulative 143155328

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/l8eT4fZILs — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 17, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, including eight new Omicron infections, and 29 fatalities, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 42,462 cases on Saturday.

The health bulletin said that 40,386 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 68,00,900.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.3 per cent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:38 AM IST