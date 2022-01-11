COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 14.01 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 9, has vaccinated 9,04,807 in 11,342 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 10, Maharashtra has inoculated 14,01,16,308 people.

As per the state government data, 4,69,87,004 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,00,65,031 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Meanwhile, 17,78,427 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose.

So far, 12,94,613 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,73,864 of them have got their second dose. 26,293 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,48,595 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,67,135 got their second dose. 8,517 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on January 10 in Maharashtra

904807 in 11342 sessions

Cumulative 140116308

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/d7V8SJtPqr — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) January 11, 2022

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day, and eight fresh deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

An official said Maharashtra also reported 31 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

With addition of new cases and deaths, the state's COVID-19 tally jumped to 69,53,514, while the toll rose to 1,41,647, the department said.

Of the 33,470 new cases and eight deaths in the state, 13,648 infections and five fatalities were reported from Mumbai alone.

The state had reported 44,388 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities on Sunday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:58 AM IST