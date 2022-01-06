COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.64 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on January 5, has vaccinated 849574 in 10514 sessions.



According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 6, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,64,60,096 people.



As per the state government data, 4,62,41,970 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 310,83,273 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.



So far, 12,94,587 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,72,199 of them have got their second dose.



Similarly, 21,48,483 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,63,254 got their second dose.

More than 20,000 new Covid cases were recorded across Maharashtra on Wednesday, with 26,538 new infections and eight deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 67,57,032, with 1,41,581 fatalities till now. In Mumbai, the daily case count was in five digits for the fourth time since the pandemic -- 15,166 cases were recorded, the highest number of single-day cases in Mumbai since the pandemic began and 11,163 cases were recorded on April 4. The total number of cases has now surged to 8,33,628 cases, with 16,384 fatalities so far.

However, of the 15,166 new cases, 13,195 (87 per cent) patients are asymptomatic while 1,218 patients have been hospitalised and 80 are on oxygen support. Moreover, 5,104 of 35,487 hospital beds, around 14.4 per cent of the total hospital beds are available in the city.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:58 AM IST