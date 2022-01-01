COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.36 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 31, 2021, has vaccinated 4,64,020 in 10,214 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on January 1, 2022, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,36,97,999 people.

As per the state government data, 4,57,10,606 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,80,21,146 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,571 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,70,956 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,455 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,60,172 got their second dose.

Maharashtra recorded 8,067 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 50 per cent more than the day before, and eight fatalities, the state health department said.

The new cases included four Omicron variant infections, it added.

On Thursday, the state had reported 5,368 new coronavirus cases.

"Today, four cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, one each from Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander and Panvel," the official release said.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 11:23 AM IST