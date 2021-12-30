COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.27 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 29 has vaccinated 5,34,736 in 10,241 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 30, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,27,25,109 people.

As per the state government data, 4,55,57,993 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,74,96,092 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,565 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,69,567 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,444 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,57,660 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 29 in Maharashtra

534736 in 10241 sessions

Cumulative 132725109

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/kbLHG8Tt1b — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday saw a steep rise in daily coronavirus cases at 3,900, including 85 of the Omicron variant, the state health department said.

The state also reported 20 fatalities, it said.

A health department bulletin said 1,306 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 65,06,137.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.61 per cent, it said.

Currently, 1,22,906 people are in home quarantine and 905 people in institutional quarantine, the bulletin added.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:54 PM IST