COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.84 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 20 has vaccinated 6,38,777 in 10,426 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 21, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,84,19,884 people.

As per the state government data, 4,48,79,808 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,51,44,425 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,522 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,66,011 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,368 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,48,475 got their second dose.



#Covid_19 vaccination on December 20 in Maharashtra

638777 in 10426 sessions

Cumulative 128419884

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/fHt6evh11D — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday, December 20, recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 7,093. Besides, 4 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,353.

515 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,98,015. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 81,661 people are in home quarantine and 877 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 298 new cases.

Meanwhile, no new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra Monday.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 10:24 AM IST