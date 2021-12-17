COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 12.65 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 16 has vaccinated 6,20,554 in 10,073 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 17, Maharashtra has inoculated 12,65,41,110 people.

As per the state government data, 4,45,34,521 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,41,54,894 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,509 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,64,539 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,324 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,44,511 got their second dose.

#Covid_19 vaccination on December 16 in Maharashtra

620554 in 10073 sessions

Cumulative 126541110

@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/fCMNlHwqdk — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday, December 16, recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,693. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,317.

632 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,95,249. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 77,371 people are in home quarantine and 839 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, no new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Till date, a total of 32 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state Of the 32 cases, 13 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.



Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:35 AM IST