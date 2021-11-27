COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 11.08 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 26 has vaccinated 7,69,403 in 10,290 sessions.

According to data released by the government Maharashtra has inoculated 11,08,59,521 people.

As per the state government data 4,04,99,840 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,70,55,529 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,239 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,40,660 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,668 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,95,624 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 852 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours while the number of active cases dropped below 9,000, the health department said on Friday evening.

The caseload in the state rose to 66,32,723 and death toll to 1,40,891. There are 8,106 active cases in the state now.

The caseload has been revised and cumulative total slashed by 1,234 after removal of duplication, the department said.

The state has had less than 10,000 active cases for the last six days.

The recovery rate stands at 97.7 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent, the health department said.

Currently 78,122 people are in home quarantine and 1,052 in institutional quarantine.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 6,51,55,293 with 1,07,802 samples tested since Thursday evening.

The release said 665 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 64,80,061.

Fourteen districts and three civic bodies did not report any new infections on Friday.

Mumbai reported the highest 224 new infections, followed by 90 in Pune city.

Among eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 404 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 269 in Pune and 105 cases in the Nashik region.

Latur and Aurangabad regions recorded 23 new cases, Kolhapur 17, Nagpur seven and Akola four new cases.

Mumbai region recorded 23 deaths. Pune region reported seven deaths, Nashik two, Latur and Nagpur one each.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,32,723, New cases 852, Total deaths 1,40,891, Recoveries 64,80,061, Active cases 8,106, Total tests 6,51,55,293.

