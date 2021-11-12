COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.12 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 11 has vaccinated 5,56,086 in 9,595 sessions.

According to data released by the government, on November 11 Maharashtra has inoculated 10,12,14,249 people.

As per the state government data 3,75,63,219 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,32,01,532 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,947 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,24,464 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,46,696 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,59,316 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 997 new coronavirus cases and 28 fatalities on Thursday, taking the tally of infections to 66,21,420 and the death toll to 1,40,475, the state health department said.

A total of 1,016 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 64,64,948, leaving the state with 12,352 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,08,086 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,36,30,632, the department said.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 01:21 PM IST