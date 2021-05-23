COVID-19: Maharashtra continues to top among states with cumulative vaccination of 2.07 crore citizens

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 20 crossed the 2.07 crore mark.

As per the data released by the health ministry, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on May 23, inoculated 2,07,10,911 people.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,07,10,911 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat with 1,62,41,703, 1,59,40,593 and 1,54,00,783 doses respectively.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 26,133 fresh COVID-19 cases and 682 deaths, taking the tally to 55,53,225 and the toll to 87,300, the state health department said.

With 40,294 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 51,11,095, leaving the state with 3,52,247 active cases, it said, adding the case recovery rate improved to 92.04 per cent while the fatality rate increased to 1.57 per cent.

At the same time, the case positivity rate slightly dipped to 16.97 per cent, the report said.

Of the 682 fatalities, 392 occurred in the last 48 hours while 290 had occurred in the last week, it said.

With 1,283 new cases and 52 fatalities, Mumbai's infection count rose to 6,95,483 and the toll to 14,516.

The Mumbai region, including the Mumbai Metropolitan area and satellite towns, added 3,603 new infections and 106 fatalities in the day, the department said.

The Nashik division added 4,130 fresh cases and 83 deaths. Ahmednagar district reported1,650 cases and 28 fatalities. Nashik city and its rural parts reported 16 and 15 deaths, respectively, followed by 10 fatalities from Jalgaon district, the department said in a report.

Pune division added 6,652 cases including 908 infections from Pune city. Rural parts of Pune reported 1,947 cases while Solapur and Satara districts added 1,363 and 1,791 infections, respectively.

Of the 111 deaths in the Pune division, 35 each were reported from rural parts of Pune and Solapur, while 15 fatalities each were reported from Pune city and Satara district, the report said.

Out of 3,931cases in the Kolhapur division, Kolhapur and Sangli districts added 1,134 and 1,216 fresh cases, respectively, it said, adding that the division reported 110 fatalities.

The Aurangabad division reported a decline in cases adding 983 infections in the day and 54 fatalities deaths of which 25 are from Aurangabad city and 12 from rural parts of Aurangabad district, the report said.

The Latur division's caseload increased by 1,752 cases and 95 deaths. The Beed district which has been reporting the highest cases for the last some weeks in the entire division, reported 792 cases and 53 deaths on Saturday. Osmanabad and Latur districts also added 17 and 16 deaths, respectively, it said.

The Akola division added 2,996 cases and 53 deaths, the department said.

The Nagpur division added 2,086 cases and 70 fatalities, of which 29 occurred in Gadchiroli district and 18 in Wardha district, the report said.

With 2,81,585 new tests, Maharashtra has so far tested 3,27,23,361 samples.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 55,53,225; new cases: 26,133; deaths: 87,300; discharged: 51,11,095; active cases: 3,52,247; people tested so far: 3,27,23,361.

(With inputs from PTI)