COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray addresses 700 doctors; aims to empower family doctor in new campaign

At a time when doctors, nurses and paramedics are under tremendous stress to treat Covid patients and gearing up for a possible third wave, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the ‘Majha Doctor’ (My Doctor) campaign on Sunday, urging family doctors to guide people as it would help with catching and controlling the infection at an early stage. Thackeray, along with members of the state’s Covid taskforce, was speaking at a video conference that was attended by a record 700 doctors across the state.

“The role of family doctors is very important in the pandemic, as in case of any minor or major ailment, the patient first contacts his family doctor. The ‘My Doctor’ campaign is necessary as it is witnessed that patients who have no symptoms go to the hospital and occupy beds when they don’t need to do so, creating problems for the patients who genuinely need hospital care. Then there are patients who delay treatment. If family doctors were to carefully examine symptoms and start treatment immediately, it would help the patient to recover in time, so the patient also gets mental support and if his health is deteriorating, they can be admitted to the hospital on time,” said Thackeray.

“In a unique collaborative effort convened by CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, experts from the State Task Force guided 700 private doctors in Mumbai via video conferencing this afternoon. They resolved their doubts and also updated them on COVID treatment protocols.” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted. Thackeray called on family doctors to register themselves at the Covid Care Centre or Jumbo facilities in their respective areas, as the state needed their services.