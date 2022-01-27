COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet concerned over high weekly positivity rate in THESE 22 districts

The Maharashtra Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday expressed serious concern over the high positivity rate in 22 districts against the weekly state average of 23.82%. The cabinet has clearly observed that the crisis is far from over and emphasized the need to further step up implementation of corona management measures including increasing the pace of vaccination and testing in these districts. In a presentation to the cabinet, the state public health department also said that Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik have reported new 1,76,587 COVID patients of the total 2,79,621 between January 20 and 26 while the remaining 1,03,034 patients were from the other districts.

Maharashtra’s second capital Nagpur tops the list with high positivity rate of 44.59%, Pune 42.49%, Nashik 40.94%, Gadchiroli 39.18%, Wardha 38.11%, Akola 35.31%, Nanded 34.46%, Washim 33.94%, Aurangabad 33.34%, Sangli 31.89%, Chandrapur 31.18%, Nandurbar 29.85%, Satara 29.31%, Latur 28.94%, Solapur 27.41%, Sindhudurg 26.98%, Bhandara 26%, Yavatmal 25.67%, Amravati 24.93%, Kolhapur 24.61%, Gondia 24.05% and Osmanabad 24.02%.

Further, Maharashtra ranks second after Karnataka in reporting 2,98,733 active cases which was 2,355 per million on January 26.

As on January 26, Maharashtra has administered 14,69,57,006 COVID-19 doses comprising first, second and precautionary. Almost 91% of eligible beneficiaries have taken their first jab and more than 62% second shot.

As far as the Omicron variant cases in the state is concerned, 2,858 cases were found as on January 26.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 05:21 PM IST