COVID-19: Maharashtra administers 11.6 lakh doses in single day; Mumbai's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 1 crore

Maharashtra on Saturday administered more than 11 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in a single day. According to state additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas, 11,61,141 doses were administered till 6 pm in the evening.

"Final figures could be still more," Dr Vyas added.

With today's data till 7 pm, the cumulative total of vaccination so far is now 6,26,63,573.

Meanwhile, Mumbai set a record as it became the first district in the country to reach the milestone of 1 crore Covid-19 vaccination mark. According to data uploaded on the CoWIN portal, Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to 1,00,63,497 people. Out of these, 72,75,134 have received the first dose, while 27,88,363 have got both.

As per the portal's data as of 7 pm, 1,75,254 people were administered doses on Saturday.

Today Maharashtra bettered previous Best and in a single day 11,61,141 doses of #COVID19 vaccine administered till 6 PM. Final figures could be still more said public health department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas

In the last 30 days, the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines were administered on August 27 when 1,77,017 people were inoculated. This was followed by 1,63,775 doses on August 21 and 1,53,881 doses on August 23, according to the CoWIN portal.

Meanwhile, the city on Friday reported 422 new Covid-19 cases, the third straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said with these additions, the overall tally rose to 7,45,434, while the death toll jumped to 15,987.

On the other hand, Maharashtra yesterday reported 4,313 new coronavirus infections and 92 fatalities, which pushed the caseload to 64,77,987 and death toll to 1,37,643, the state health department said. Pune region recorded the highest 35 deaths during the day.

As many as 4,360 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total of recovered patients to 62,86,345. There are now 50,466 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The state's case recovery rate stands at 97.04 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 07:09 PM IST