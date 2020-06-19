COVID-19 lockdown, resource crunch impacts conservation and upkeep of India's pre-historic heritage

The directorate had proposed the conservation and protection of 17 sites in Rajapur, Lanja and Ratnagiri talukas, without acquiring the land in this Rs 6 crore project. The official said the consent of land owners for right of way was to be taken and approach roads, fencing, viewing galleries and signages would be constructed along with amenities for tourists. However, the funds' crunch and resultant austerity measures will lead to new projects being curbed.

“The directorate has a spillover of Rs 10 crore to be paid for conservation works done last year. This means there may be little or no fiscal space for fresh projects, including conservation on forts,” he explained.

Some animals represented in these petroglyphs include rhinos and elephants, which do not have a natural habitat in Konkan today.

The official added that the recent cyclone and heavy rains and winds had damaged some works undertaken on forts like Rajgad in Pune, which would have to be repaired. The assessment was underway.

The widest petroglyph is an elephant carving at Kasheli in Rajapur (18 meterX13 meter), which is the largest petroglyph in South Asia, while the smallest is 2cmX3cm was found at Jaigad.

One petroglyph at Ranapur has a human holding a tiger in each hand, which is a common Harappan symbol found on seals and is a common motif in West Asian art.

However, the identity of the people who carved these petroglyphs is yet unknown. Further research would have revealed more evidence of the history of Konkan and Maharashtra before the Satavahana era set (2 B.C onwards) and do away with this “dark age” in our understanding of human evolution.

The oldest archaeological finds in Maharashtra are the around 75,000 year old stone tools in the Godavari river basin at Gangapur in Nashik.