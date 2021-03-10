COVID-19 in Thane: With 707 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,71,161

Thane: Thane has reported707 new cases of coronavirus, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,71,161, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The virus also claimed the lives of six more persons, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,312, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.33 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,57,521 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 per cent. As of now, there are 7,328 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,389,while the death toll has reached 1,206, another official said.