COVID-19 in Thane: With 656 new cases in district, tally rises to 5,11,665

Thane: With the addition of 656 cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 5,11,665, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides these new cases reported on Tuesday, 40 more people also succumbed to the viral infection, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,963, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.75 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,07,834, while the death toll has reached 1,998, another official said.