COVID-19 in Thane: With 403 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,38,931

Thane: The COVID-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,38,931 with the addition of 403 new cases, an official said on Monday.

Seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 5,878, he said.

Currently, there are 4,438 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,28,615 patients have recovered, he said.