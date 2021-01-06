COVID-19 in Thane: With 379 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,44,950

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,44,950 with the addition of 379 new cases, an official said on Wednesday.

Apart from these new cases recorded on Tuesday, nine patients succumbed to the viral infection, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the district to 5,994, he said. As of now, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the district is 2.45 per cent.

So far, 2,35,109 patients have recovered from the infection, taking the recovery rate in the district to 95.98 per cent, the official said. Currently, there are 3,847 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,423, while the death toll has reached 1,189, an official from the district administration said.