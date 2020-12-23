COVID-19 in Thane: With 369 new COVID-19 cases in district, tally rises to 2,39,776

Thane: Thane has reported 369 new cases of COVID-19, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,39,776, an official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the district has reached 5,892 as eight more patients succumbed to the viral infection, he said. Currently, there are 4,266 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,29,618 patients have recovered.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.76 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 2.46 per cent. The active cases comprise 1.78 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district, the official said.