COVID-19 in Thane: With 341 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,41,814

Thane: With the addition of 341 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,41,814, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of two more persons, the death toll in Thane district rose to 5,926. The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.45 per cent.

A total of 2,31,647 patients have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in Thane district so far, taking the recovery rate to 95.80 per cent, the official said, adding that the district is now left with 4,241 active cases.