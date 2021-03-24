COVID-19 in Thane: With 2,538 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,93,154

Thane: With the addition of 2,538 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,93,154 while the toll rose to 6,403 with the death of 11 patients, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said. The recovery rate in the district stood at 91.73 per cent with 2,68,918 patients recovering from COVID-19 disease so far, he said, adding the district is now left with 17,833 active cases.

The mortality rate in the district is 2.18 per cent, he added. In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 47,830 while the death toll reached 1,212, the official added.