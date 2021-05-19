COVID-19 in Thane: With 1,360 new cases in district, tally rises to 5,02,107

Thane: With the addition of 1,360 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 5,02,107, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 57 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 8,533 he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.69 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,04,766, while the death toll is 1,912, another official said.