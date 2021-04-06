COVID-19 in Thane: Traffic police take strict action against 544 vehicles for violating norms on day one of 'Break The Chain' order

The Thane traffic police on the first day of the new lockdown imposed by Maharashtra Government had taken strict action against 544 vehicles including motorcycles and auto-drivers for violating Covid-19 norms. It's a drive carried out by Traffic police to break the chain. The vehicles that violated the rules include 29 triple seated passengers on motorcycles, 161 passengers traveling on the front seat of auto-rickshaw and 354 vehicles with passengers traveling more than 50 percent in four wheelers.

With the increasing cases of covid-19 across Maharashtra, the state government had started an initiative 'Break the Chain'. However, those violating the norms, action will be taken against them by the traffic police. "The cases of covid-19 are increasing across the state and to stop the spread of the virus. The state government came up with new guidelines, which are to be followed. We started the drive against violators and will continue taking action till the lockdown is imposed by the authorities. Motorists should follow the guidelines or face action," said Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Traffic police.