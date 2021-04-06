COVID-19 in Thane: Traffic police take strict action against 544 vehicles for violating norms on day one of 'Break The Chain' order

The Thane traffic police on the first day of the new lockdown imposed by Maharashtra Government had taken strict action against 544 vehicles including motorcycles and auto-drivers for violating Covid-19 norms. It's a drive carried out by Traffic police to break the chain. The vehicles that violated the rules include 29 triple seated passengers on motorcycles, 161 passengers traveling on the front seat of auto-rickshaw and 354 vehicles with passengers traveling more than 50 percent in four wheelers.
With the increasing cases of covid-19 across Maharashtra, the state government had started an initiative 'Break the Chain'. However, those violating the norms, action will be taken against them by the traffic police. "The cases of covid-19 are increasing across the state and to stop the spread of the virus. The state government came up with new guidelines, which are to be followed. We started the drive against violators and will continue taking action till the lockdown is imposed by the authorities. Motorists should follow the guidelines or face action," said Balasaheb Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Traffic police.
Patil further added, "On April 5, after we started the drive across Thane police commissionerate we found riders with triple seats traveling on motorcycles. Auto rickshaw should be with a driver and two passengers. And tourist/Taxi or private cars should be with drivers and two passengers on the back seat. There should be a partition between the driver and back seat. It is almost 50 percent of the passengers allowed by the Regional Transport Office. Also, no standing passengers should travel in BEST or public transport and passengers traveling should wear masks," added Patil.
The drive that started on Monday was carried out at 18 traffic units of Thane traffic police by 22 different teams formed by the police. The highest cases of action was taken by Mumbra traffic unit 114. Further Bhiwandi unit took action against 49, Naupada 49, Narpoli 49, Wagle estate 39, Ulhasnagar 30, Dombivli 28, Rabodi 27, Ambarnath 26, Kongaon 25, Kalyan 13, and Kolshewadi 13.
Patil the DCP had appealed to the citizens to follow the traffic rules and guidelines imposed by the state government against traveling on roads. "Wear Masks and don't travel without any emergency," added Patil.