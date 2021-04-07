COVID-19 in Thane: Police chair meeting with protestors; make them understand difference between 'essential's shops and normal shops'

After protest of shopkeeper's across Thane region on Tuesday against the second lockdown imposed by government the Thane police had organised a meeting with shopkeepers from Thane east area counseling them about the guidelines directed by the government are for the safety of the citizens.
The meeting that held on Tuesday April 6 in-between 6:30pm to 7:30pm was held at the jurisdiction of Kopri police station. The meeting was attended by around 35 to 40 people including shopkeeper association, members of jewelers association, religious leader and police friends including others.
Mamta Dzouza, senior police inspector, Kopri police station said, "We found many of them were not aware about the new guidelines impose by the government. We first read all the guidelines declared for the citizens. Further explain them that only essential shops will be open. We made them understand the differences between essential's shops and normal shops and which all shops and business are allowed by the government. Then we read them out the different violation of over crowding and gathering. In which the police case take against against them. The time to travel and the traveling rules as per the guidelines,"added Dzouza.
Dr. Vinay Kumar Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 5 said, "Every police station had arrange meetings on the first day with shopkeepers, related association and religous leaders from different community. After we found different confusion among the masses over the guidelines. However, we also warn them to follow the guidelines to break the chain or else strict action will be taken against them."
