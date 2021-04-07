COVID-19 in Thane: Police chair meeting with protestors; make them understand difference between 'essential's shops and normal shops'

After protest of shopkeeper's across Thane region on Tuesday against the second lockdown imposed by government the Thane police had organised a meeting with shopkeepers from Thane east area counseling them about the guidelines directed by the government are for the safety of the citizens.

The meeting that held on Tuesday April 6 in-between 6:30pm to 7:30pm was held at the jurisdiction of Kopri police station. The meeting was attended by around 35 to 40 people including shopkeeper association, members of jewelers association, religious leader and police friends including others.