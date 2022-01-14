COVID-19 in Pune: PMC area reports 5,480 case; active caseload at 28,542

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday recorded 5,480 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the active caseload jumped to 28,542 in the city. Besides, one death was recorded in the day, taking the death toll to 9,134.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said there are no clear guidelines from the Centre on the treatment of patients detected with the Omicron and Delta variants, especially on the usage of Molnupiravir, an oral, direct-acting antiviral.

He said the lack of guidelines from the Union government on clinical management protocol for treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants was causing confusion.

"There is confusion regarding the treatment and testing of Omicron and Delta variants. When anti-drug and Molnupiravir are used there are no clear guidelines from the Union Health Ministry," he said.

Tope also said home testing kits to detect the infection were creating problems as data in a lot of cases was not being uploaded on the requisite sites.

"In Mumbai itself, around 5 lakh such self-test kits were sold but a lot of cases detected through them have gone unreported. Such cases should be monitored by the health department but this did not happen," he said.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:47 PM IST