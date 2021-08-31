e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:35 AM IST

COVID-19 in Pune: Keep festivities simple, city cops tell people ahead of Ganesh Utsav

PTI
COVID-19 in Pune: Keep festivities simple, city cops tell people ahead of Ganesh Utsav | ANI

COVID-19 in Pune: Keep festivities simple, city cops tell people ahead of Ganesh Utsav | ANI

Advertisement

Guidelines for celebrating Ganesh Utsav, one of Maharashtra's most patronised events, were issued on Monday by Pune police, with people being asked to keep the festivities simple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police asked people to opt for online purchase of idols, with the height being capped at four feet for those being installed at public sites, and two feet for the ones being placed in homes.

"No big processions at the time of installation and immersion of idols must take place in the city. Only five people will gather at a time to perform aarti and members of mandals must adhere to social distancing. There must be facility of online darshan of the deity to avoid crowding," said Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

Mandals must avoid inviting VVIPS or other invitees, while the area of the festivity must be kept sanitized, with equipment for thermal screening etc being deployed, the police guidelines said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Many wards in city record rise in Covid-19 cases in last few days
Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal