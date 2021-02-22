COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area

Pune reported 634 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,97,964 on Sunday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,826 with five new fatalities.
A total of 294 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,896.
As of now, 1,90,242 people have been discharged/ recovered.
Mohol has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.
Bhawani Peth 16
Bibwewadi 42
Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 39
Dhole Patil Road 22
Hadapsar - Mundhwa 85
Kasba -Vishrambagwada 57
Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 20
Kothrud - Bawdhan 52
Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 54
Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 21
Sinhgad Road 71
Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 21
Warje - Karvenagar 67
Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 25
Aundh-Baner 42
meanwhile, 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, as per Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday.
The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 9,183. The overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.