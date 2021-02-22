Mumbai

Updated on

COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area

By FPJ Web Desk

COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area
COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area
AFP Photo

Pune reported 634 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,97,964 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,826 with five new fatalities.

A total of 294 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,896.

As of now, 1,90,242 people have been discharged/ recovered.

Mohol has also shared ward wise data of the new COVID-19 cases in the city. Check the new coronavirus cases in your area.

  • Bhawani Peth 16

  • Bibwewadi 42

  • Dhankawadi -Sahakarnagar 39

  • Dhole Patil Road 22

  • Hadapsar - Mundhwa 85

  • Kasba -Vishrambagwada 57

  • Kondhwa - Yewalewadi 20

  • Kothrud - Bawdhan 52

  • Nagar Road -Vadgaonsheri 54

  • Shivajinagar - Gholeroad 21

  • Sinhgad Road 71

  • Wanawadi - Ramtekadi 21

  • Warje - Karvenagar 67

  • Yerawada - Kalas - Dhanori 25

  • Aundh-Baner 42

COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area

meanwhile, 1,176 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune district, as per Health Department, Pune Zilha Parishad on Sunday.

The death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 9,183. The overall positive cases stand at 3,98,607 including 7,355 active cases.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in