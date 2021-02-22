COVID-19 in Pune: Hadapsar-Mundhwa records maximum cases; check new coronavirus cases in your area

Pune reported 634 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,97,964 on Sunday.

According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,826 with five new fatalities.

A total of 294 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 2,896.

As of now, 1,90,242 people have been discharged/ recovered.