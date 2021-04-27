COVID-19 in Panvel: PMC sees over 4,000 new cases, 83 deaths in just one week

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw a declining trend, the data shared by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that at least 10 people died every day due to COVID-19 in the last week. A total of 83 persons died due to COVID-19 in the last seven days.

In February, there was a time when the number of active cases under the civic body’s jurisdiction was left around 300 and per day positive cases were hardly 10 or 20.

However, like in other places, the number of positive cases started increasing in the Panvel area too and now the numbers are between 500 and 750 cases per day.