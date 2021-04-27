COVID-19 in Panvel: PMC sees over 4,000 new cases, 83 deaths in just one week

While the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw a declining trend, the data shared by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) revealed that at least 10 people died every day due to COVID-19 in the last week. A total of 83 persons died due to COVID-19 in the last seven days.
In February, there was a time when the number of active cases under the civic body’s jurisdiction was left around 300 and per day positive cases were hardly 10 or 20.
However, like in other places, the number of positive cases started increasing in the Panvel area too and now the numbers are between 500 and 750 cases per day.
As per the data shared by the corporation, a total of 4,162 new positive cases was reported under the PMCand 83 died over the last week.
At present, the number of active cases under the PMC area is 4,863 and so far, 826 people have died due to virus.
New Panvel and Kamothe have seen the maximum mortality due to COVID with 199 and 197 deaths respectively. Despite the sudden rise in death, the mortality rate of the PMC area stands at 1.67 percent.