COVID-19 in Panvel: Kamothe police take action against 90 people for violating curfew norms

Kamothe police detained 90 people for stepping out of their homes during the curfew period without any works. They were let off atter collecting fines and warning. Many of them were roaming in street without any reason.

Smitha Jadhav, senior police inspector of Kamothe police station said that for the last 15 days, the police station is warming citizens to follow the curfew and do not step out of homes without any specific reasons. However, citizens did not pay heed to request and we had to take action against them.

Many of them were morning and evening walked during prohibited timing and many of them were playing in the garden. “Many of them just had come of their homes without any reason and just roaming from one road to another,” said another official.

While police detained all of them and made to stand in the police station complex for hours and later let off after collecting fines. “The police will take similar action daily to prevent such kinds of irresponsible behaviour,” said the official.

Even the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) had taken action against many citizens for stepping out of their homes without any reason last week.