COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: To boost testing, NMMC starts facility at 23 more urban health posts

In order to conduct the maximum number of tests for COVID 19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started testing facilities at 23 more urban health centres from Thursday. At these centres, the COVID 19 tests will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm.

The civic body has already set up testing facilities round the clock at three major civic hospitals located at Vashi, Nerul and Airoli. In addition, the Mother and Child hospital in Turbhe and Nerul too has testing facility from 9 am to 5 pm. “We are already conducting random testing at APMC and 7 important railway stations in the city,” said a senior civic official.

NMMC is emphasizing on "Test, Isolation and Treat" to break the chain of corona through effective implementation of "Mission Break the Chain". Under this, there has been a huge increase in COVID tests along with an increase in hospital bed facilities.