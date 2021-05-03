COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Three held for black marketing Bevacizumab injections

Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested three persons for allegedly trying to sell injections for the treatment of COVID-19. The injections were procured illegally.

Police said that they were arrested with the injections on Saturday night. "We also recovered two Bevacizumab-400mg injections from their possession," said an official from the Crime Branch.

Based on a tip-off received from a reliable source, the police laid a trap near a private hospital at Kopar Khairane and arrested Jayesh Kumar Kalal, 34, a resident of Belapur, Amol Rajput, 27, and Ashish Chaurasiya, 26, all are residents of Ulhasnagar.

Sunil Shinde, senior inspector of crime branch (unit 1) said, “The printed cost of a Bevacizumab- 400 mg injection is Rs 39,660. However, the accused were planning to sell each of them for Rs 70,000. We arrested them before they could sell those injections.”

“The accused had neither license for selling medicines, nor any doctor’s prescriptions. None of them are from a medical background. We are now trying to find out from where they got those injections. More people are likely to be arrested in this case,” he said.