COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Three bars and restaurants sealed, 4 others fined for violating norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) sealed three bars and restaurants and imposed Rs 50000 fines to four other bars for violating COVID norms. The action was taken in Nerul and Turbhe ward.

The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 found that these bars and restaurants continued after 11 pm. As per the new circular, all such establishments will have to close after 11pm.

During a surprise visit, the Rajmahal Restaurant and Bar in Shirvane village under Nerul ward was found violating the norms. Similarly, Dasil Restaurant and Bar and Abhiraj Laila Restaurant and Bar in Nerul ward were found violating the norms. All of them were fined Rs 50000 each.

Similarly, in Turbhe ward, Amrut Restaurant and Bars at APMC Market was imposed Rs 50,000. Also, Rang De Basanti in Sector 19, Turbhe and Arabian Nights Cafe in Satra Plaza under Turbhe ward were raided and sealed for violating social distance.