COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Three bars and restaurants sealed, 4 others fined for violating norms

The Navi Mumbai Municipal corporation (NMMC) sealed three bars and restaurants and imposed Rs 50000 fines to four other bars for violating COVID norms. The action was taken in Nerul and Turbhe ward.
The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 found that these bars and restaurants continued after 11 pm. As per the new circular, all such establishments will have to close after 11pm.
During a surprise visit, the Rajmahal Restaurant and Bar in Shirvane village under Nerul ward was found violating the norms. Similarly, Dasil Restaurant and Bar and Abhiraj Laila Restaurant and Bar in Nerul ward were found violating the norms. All of them were fined Rs 50000 each.
Similarly, in Turbhe ward, Amrut Restaurant and Bars at APMC Market was imposed Rs 50,000. Also, Rang De Basanti in Sector 19, Turbhe and Arabian Nights Cafe in Satra Plaza under Turbhe ward were raided and sealed for violating social distance.
Earlier, the SVS The Special Vigilance Squad (SVS) had fined 1,120 people in three days and collected Rs 3.48 lakh as fine from them.
Of the 31 squads, 15 squads monitored the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex. The 31 squads consist of 155 civic employees. “Two squads have been deputed in each ward and work in morning and night shifts. In addition, 15 squads work in three shifts in APMC to keep an eye on violators,” said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar. Meanwhile, the police will continue to impose penalties on violators. “The special vigilance squads, comprising a total of 155 personnel, work with a dedicated spirit to prevent the spread of the virus. The main objective behind setting up the squads is to make citizens accustomed to abiding by the coveted safety rules rather than levying fines,” said a senior civic official.
After five months, for the first time, more than 450 cases were reported in March under NMMC. After October 16, 2020, the number of cases had dropped substantially and hovered around 30 to 50 cases per day. However, after the first week of February, a spike was detected. And, on March 16 and March 17, 200 and 300 plus cases were reported.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)