COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: These 3 cities majorly contributing to fresh cases, check here

In the last five days, more than 2100 new cases of Coronavirus have been found under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). This has taken the number of active cases to 3637 which is at around six months high. The civic body has identified a few areas where the maximum number of cases are being reported.
Juhu Gaon, Belapur, Rabale, Digha, Ghansoli, Sanpada and Shirvarne village are the major contributors to fresh cases of COVID 19. While Digha was little impacted in the first wave of coronavirus. However, from March 1 to March 23, the area saw a jump of around 300 percent in new cases.
Juhugaon in Vashi saw a jump in active cases with around 141 new cases since March 1. At present, there are 251 active cases.
Similarly, Ghansoli had 120 active cases at the beginning of March has now 205 cases. Shirvane village in Nerul has also seen a sharp rise in the active cases with 108 more cases of COVID 19 added during the period.
Rabale saw a maximum of 225 new cases since March 1 in the city. At present, the number of active cases is 333.
Meanwhile, the civic body has resumed Rt-PCR and Antigen tests at six railway stations and other places after rising in COVID 19 cases in the city. The free-testing is also available at civic hospitals and three markets in the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi. During March's first week, the NMMC area saw around a 100 percent rise in active cases.
Following the rise in active cases in the city, the civic body has increased the number of testing and started testing for COVID 19 at public places, especially at railway stations.
In addition, the regular testing at three civic hospitals in Vashi, Nerul and Airoli and public health center across the city. Similarly, traders, visitors, and others can get their tests done at the vegetable market, Grain Market, and Onion-Potato market.
