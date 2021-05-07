COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's doubling rate improves as active cases drop to 4,673 in the city

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that had come down to 80 days in April first week has now increased in May.
As of May 5, the doubling rate under the NMMC area had reached 190 days, thanks to dropping in new cases of COVID-19 in the city.
In the first week of February, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases had reached 735 days after the number of active cases as well as new cases of COVID had come down sharply in the city.
As per the data shared by the Health Department of NMMC, the number of new cases of COVID-19 started increasing rapidly by the second week of March that continued in April. However, by the end of April, new positive cases started dropping resulted in increase in the doubling rate.
Since April last week, around 250 to 400 positive cases are being reported. In fact, in the first five days of May, city saw an average of 300 cases.
While under the mission break the chain, a number of services have stopped and due to ongoing curfew, very few people are stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in a drop in the active cases in the city.
The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 4,673 on May 6.
The civic body and police jointly are taking action against curfew violators across the city. Even people who are stepping out of their homes for morning and evening walk are being fined. Many of them were tested for COVID-19 apart from registering cases for violating the curfew and COVID-19 norms.
