COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC's doubling rate improves as active cases drop to 4,673 in the city

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) that had come down to 80 days in April first week has now increased in May.

As of May 5, the doubling rate under the NMMC area had reached 190 days, thanks to dropping in new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

In the first week of February, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases had reached 735 days after the number of active cases as well as new cases of COVID had come down sharply in the city.

As per the data shared by the Health Department of NMMC, the number of new cases of COVID-19 started increasing rapidly by the second week of March that continued in April. However, by the end of April, new positive cases started dropping resulted in increase in the doubling rate.