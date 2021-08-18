COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC vaccinates 169 bedridden patients in special door-to-door drive

Advertisement

In order to vaccine each and every citizen in its jurisdiction, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated a total of 169 bedridden patients so far. Last month, the civic body started door-to-door vaccination for bedridden persons to ensure that they are not left in the vaccination drive.

The civic body has also issued a helpline number where families of the bedridden person can contact for the vaccination.

As per the data shared by the Civic Health Department, a team of health workers from NMMC visited many households to vaccinate people who are bedridden and cannot come to the vaccination centre. “On July 23, the door-to-door drive was started for bedridden persons and so far, we have already vaccinated a total 169 such persons,” said an official from civic Health department, adding that around 380 senior citizens at old age homes have also been vaccinated.

Earlier, the NMMC had vaccinated homeless citizens, people living in the red-light area, and quarry. Potential super spreaders such as chemists, restaurants staff, salons, beauty parlors, petrol pump employees, rickshaw-taxi drivers, society watchmen who come in contact with a large number of citizens are already also being vaccinated. Now, the civic body has started vaccinating bedridden patients.

“The civic body is paying special attention to ensure that no section of the society is neglected in the covid vaccination drive. Apart from bedridden patients, vaccination drive has been conducted for the elderly in various old age homes in the municipal area,” said the official.

A senior official from NMMC’s Health department said that vaccination is planned daily according to the availability of vaccines. “However, we ensure that no community of the society are neglected in COVID vaccination,” said the official, adding that if there is a bedridden patient in a family, the family should contact the nearest municipal civic health center for their vaccination or call the Municipal Covid Call Center on 022-27567460.

